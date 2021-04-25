Rain showers return mid-week following warm up

The month of April has been dry with just a little over 1.5 inches of precipitation falling. This places us over an inch below where we should be for the end of the month. And while the dry skies and somewhat seasonable temperatures have allowed farmers to get out in the fields, we do need the rain. Parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are considered ‘abnormally dry’, with northeast Illinois – including Chicago – placed under ‘moderate’ drought conditions.

There were a few showers that came down both Saturday and Sunday, but those did not amount to much. And whatever did come down was very brief. Skies will remain dry for Monday and much of Tuesday, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms increases slightly Tuesday night as a cold front and low pressure system sink south.

The cold front will be slow to clear the Stateline thanks to southwest winds aloft. This should help keep a few showers around during the day Wednesday, with thunderstorms occurring downstate. Low pressure lifting up from the southwest along the cold front Wednesday will bring up to a couple inches of rain downstate. Locally, rainfall totals around half inch may be more common.

A few showers will linger Thursday with drier skies expected by the end of the week.