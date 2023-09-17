High pressure moving through Wisconsin and Illinois Monday will keep skies mostly clear during the afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will warm into the low 70s. Clouds will gradually increase Monday evening as warm air and moisture are pulled in from the southwest.

The increase in moisture is tied to an upper-level disturbance – low pressure – moving down through the Plains and Midwest. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in around Midnight, continuing into Tuesday morning. Some of those showers could linger into the afternoon as the warm front stalls near the state line.

This will delay the warming some for Tuesday, but by Tuesday night the warm front will be moving north into Wisconsin. Behind the front temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

Rainfall totals could be high once again, nearing half an inch to three quarters of an inch in some locations. Once the rain showers move out conditions are expected to remain fairly quiet through the end of the week.