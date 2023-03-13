Lingering cloud cover and scattered flurries continue on the backside of low-pressure Monday evening. But as high pressure moves in Monday night, skies will begin to clear. This will bring temperatures into the teens for the start of Tuesday. Wind chills could fall as low as the single digits.

We should see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon Tuesday, followed by a few more clouds going into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 40s, followed by the mid to upper 40s Thursday. Temperatures may actually climb Thursday night ahead of a powerful cold front, reaching the 50s just before Midnight. After that, temperatures will then fall through sunrise Friday morning.

The low-pressure system and cold front that’ll sweep through the Stateline Thursday will also pull in a fair amount of moisture. This will lead to a few light rain showers Wednesday night, into Thursday. Light rain is likely during the first half of the day Thursday with steadier rain showers during the late afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms to the south may limit just how much moisture makes it into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals appear to be around half an inch, to possibly three quarters inch, by Thursday night.

Temperatures will then tumble following a strong cold front early Friday. Increasing winds will pull wind chills into the 20s during the afternoon, down into the single digits once again Saturday morning. Scattered snow flurries/showers will also be likely, rotating around low-pressure Friday and Saturday.