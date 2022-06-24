After our fifth day in a row where temperatures reached at least 90-degrees in a row. There was plenty of sunshine remaining in place, but clouds continue to increase into the night tonight as rain showers start during the early morning.

The heaviest of the rain showers begin to move in after 6AM. There could be a few heavier rain showers and storms embedded within the line of rain, particularly as we get later into the morning.

We get a break from the rain early into the afternoon, and some sunshine could warm us into the mid-80s. Then, the cold front approaches, and brings more storms, but much more isolated storms than those in the morning. These are the ones we need to watch for severe potential. If we end up seeing more clouds during the afternoon and temperatures remain in the 70s, the storm threat for later in the day will drop significantly.

The isolated storms come through later into the afternoon and those are the bringing severe possibilities, including the potential gusty winds and small hail. Most of the Stateline remains under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather.

The cold front that brings our rain showers also brings our temperatures down a bit into the beginning of the week. We remain much closer to average through Tuesday under high pressure once again. Temperatures return to summer-like highs for the back half of the week.

After our chance for showers and storms Saturday, we are not really looking at any meaningful rain at least through this 7-day forecast. We are already behind on normal rainfall for the year by around 5 inches, and this dry pattern we have been in lately is not helping much.