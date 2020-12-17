Rain/snow mix returns for the start of the weekend

The chance for rain and snow will return Friday night and Saturday, but won’t be as much as the rain and snow we had last Friday and Saturday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Thursday morning as low pressure continues to depart the Great Lakes Wednesday night

Dry air moving in Thursday will help to take away some of the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky Friday morning. Winds will increase from the southwest Friday bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees during the afternoon. A cold front moving in from the west will pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Ahead of the cold front light rain and snow will be possible, especially late Friday night and Saturday morning. This system won’t be quite as strong as our last Friday/Saturday storm system, but areas west and north could see some minor snow accumulations by Saturday morning (totals up near one inch). A transition back over to rain will be likely Saturday afternoon before the chance of drizzle/freezing drizzle Saturday evening.

A weak area of high pressure will then move in Sunday ahead of a rather strong low pressure system that’ll most likely be a wind producer for us next Monday afternoon. Temperatures over the weekend will warm into the upper 30s, with highs in the low 40s for Monday.