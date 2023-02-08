Temperatures are very mild for this time of year about 10-12 degrees above normal. For the most part, temperatures made it into the lower 40s across the Stateline Wednesday afternoon. The sunshine we saw for the first half of the day helped boost temperatures. We will no longer see a decent amount of sunshine over the next few days with the next system. Sunshine will return for the weekend.

All of the rain is sitting well to our south right now but will move in by later tonight. A few areas of mixed precipitation are possible earlier this evening, with rain picking up overnight. This will transition to snow into Thursday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Green and Rock Counties in southern Wisconsin from 6am-6pm Thursday. Jo Daviess County in northern Illinois is included in a Winter Storm Watch from late tonight through Thursday afternoon. The best chance of accumulating snow will fall north and northwest of the Stateline, but a few inches are possible northwest of Rockford. Trace amounts up to an inch for areas south and east of Rockford. Severe weather will stay well south of us today and then southeast of the Stateline Thursday.

Temperatures will stay mild tonight in the mid 30s. Thursday it will not be as warm as what we had today. We are back to the mid to upper 30s. We’ll continue to see a cooler pattern Friday and then a warmer second half of the weekend with rebounding temperatures continuing into next week.