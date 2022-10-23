It has been a warm and windy Fall weekend with temperatures climbing through the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday’s high in Rockford reached 80 degrees, we remained in the upper 70s Sunday. The warmth, and wind, will continue Sunday evening as a second warm front heads towards the Stateline. Overnight lows will remain in the low 60s, warmer than what the average high should be for the end of October.

The arrival of the warm front will also mean a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late Sunday evening. Showers and thunderstorms have quickly developed across central and eastern Iowa, moving to the east and northeast. These are not expected to be severe, but gusty winds will continue through the evening. Severe thunderstorms remain a threat across the Plains and Upper Midwest where there are currently several severe thunderstorm warnings from South Dakota through Nebraska.

The rain and thunder will move in from the west after 9pm/10pm and continue through early Monday morning. Once the warm front passes the Stateline the threat for rain will decrease, leaving Monday morning and most of Monday afternoon dry, but cloudy. South winds will continue for much of Monday afternoon warming temperatures into the middle 70s. The chance for rain will return Monday night, and for most of Tuesday, as a cold front moves in from the west. A steady and cool rain can be expected during the afternoon Tuesday.