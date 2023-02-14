A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 12am-12pm Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb Counties. Wind gusts will pick up and gust up to around 30-40+ mph at times overnight tonight into tomorrow afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties in northern Illinois. This will be the main system to watch this week that will likely bring us some winter precipitation.

Temperatures made it close to the 50-degree mark in the upper 40s across the majority of the Stateline again this afternoon. Showers will continue through the evening before moving out. Tonight, temperatures hold steady in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover sticks around tomorrow with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s by 5pm, warmest temperatures will be during the beginning of the day Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday temperatures are going to fall, much cooler weather settles in but not for long. Temperatures will rebound by the weekend, back into the 40s, well above average.