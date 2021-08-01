Rainfall deficit continues to grow following a dry July

As we turn the calendar page into another month the rainfall deficit continues to grow for northern Illinois. Moderate to severe drought conditions continue across the Stateline as our year to date rainfall deficit stands at 10.84 inches below the yearly average.

The month of July only received 2.27 inches of precipitation for Rockford, falling 1.54 inches below our monthly average of 3.81 inches. While not one for the record books it does continue to follow the trend of a rather dry stretch that started in February, only to grow during the months of May and June. The start to August will continue the dry trend, with only isolated showers possible during the afternoon Monday and Tuesday. The first week of the month appears to hold on to mostly dry conditions, but that trend may change as our temperatures warm towards the second week. The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has a slightly higher probability for above average precipitation over much of the Great Lakes.

On average the month of August receives just a little over four inches of precipitation, typically our second wettest month out of the year.