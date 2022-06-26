Saturday’s rainfall was much needed coming off of a week and a half stretch of dry, hot and windy weather. But the nearly inch of rain wasn’t enough to bring up June’s rainfall deficit which is now nearly two and a half inches below the monthly average. June is typically the rainiest month out of the year, picking up over five inches of precipitation.

The mostly dry stretch of weather looks to continue through the end of June as only a slight chance of precipitation appears to occur late Tuesday night. This will be with a cold front that sinks down from the north, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across central and southern Wisconsin. As the cold front weakens and washes out, it’ll pull back north as a warm front allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be gusty both days. Another cold front moves in Thursday night/Friday morning and will be our next chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into the holiday weekend.

The dry month continues the trend of an overall dry year, as March and April were the only months that ended with above average precipitation. Yearly precipitation stands at 13.78 inches which is 4.41 inches below the yearly average. We typically tend to see precipitation drop a little during the month of July before picking back up again in August.

The recent hot, dry and windy weather has really put a stress on some of the crops in the fields, as well as some local gardens. We may, however, see that pattern start to break down as the outlook for the beginning of July looks to favor a slightly higher probability for above average precipitation, at least through the first week to week and a half. It also favors a slightly higher probability for above average temperatures; a pattern that could lead to a little more active weather.