After we hit 70° for the first time since October, we have some changes in store for the next few days. A cold and rainy system moves in before we get through the weekend. A precursor cold front will move in before we get into later tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 40s, but no precipitation is expected just yet.

Tomorrow, cooler weather remains with slight chances for some rain showers throughout the day. Clouds will remain thick as temperatures are going to top out about 15° lower than they did today.

The light rain showers tomorrow are ahead of the main system that will bring us steadier rain showers through the day on Friday. Note the temperatures will be quite cold, so some of the precipitation late into the night and into Saturday could fall as a wintry mix or even snow.

The potential for those possible snow showers comes mainly toward the end of the day Friday and into early Saturday. We will dry out quite a bit later into the day Saturday.

That was a lot of details for this system, so here is a quick recap: Thursday looks like mostly scattered rain showers. Friday is when the rain becomes more widespread with a chance for wintry mix late. Saturday looks like a wintry mix early and drying out later into the day.

Between all of this rain for the system, we could see up to a half an inch or more of liquid precipitation fall across the Stateline.

Luckily, we dry out a little bit behind the system heading into the first day of Spring. Our next chance for rain comes for the middle of next week. Here is how the next 7 days are shaping up:

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 9PM show: