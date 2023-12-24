Visibility not an issue this evening as stronger winds helped to mix out some of the fog Sunday afternoon. Clouds will stick around as temperatures will again hold nearly steady throughout the night, only falling a degree or two at most by early tomorrow morning. If the forecast holds, it will set a record for warmest low temperature on this date in Rockford history.

These temperatures are far too warm for snow in the Stateline, but the incoming weather system will be producing blizzard conditions across portions of Nebraska and South Dakota! Winter weather headlines including blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings stretch across a large portion of the plains from Northern Kansas up to Minnesota.

Locally, this system will be pulling an abundance of moisture from the South up through Northern Illinois along what is called a warm conveyor belt. This will lead to atmospheric moisture around 2-3 times higher than usual for this time of year!

As a result of such high moisture, it will not take much forcing to produce much rain. But since the potential low pressure will be sitting just to the West, soaking rain is expected for much of Christmas Day. Light rain may begin as early as 8/9AM from the South, with soaking rain lasting through noon and into the evening. Drier air begins to work in late in the evening, but additional sprinkles may be possible for another couple hours after that.

While it won’t be a white Christmas in the Stateline, it will be a wet one with light to steady rain lasting through most of the daylight hours. Temperatures will not quite reach record warmth like we did in 2019, but it will be a mild one with highs reaching the low 50s. It will also be a bit breezy, with winds gusting near 35 mph at times throughout the afternoon.

The low-pressure system that is bringing the snow across the plains and the rain for us locally will settle over the region into the middle of the week, helping to usher in much cooler air starting Tuesday afternoon. This may also lead to slim chances for precipitation as lingering moisture circles the near stationary system. This will then transition to snow chances as the system departs Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures are still above normal throughout the entire forecast period, but much cooler than recent weeks, as we have not strung 3 days together of highs in the 30s since the 10th-12th. Highs fall to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, then the 30s to close out 2023. Long term trends are beginning to favor a pattern closer to normal temperatures through the first week of 2024.