Steady rain has been the story throughout much of Friday, along with gloomy conditions. As of 6PM, rain has exited far Northwestern Illinois, with slightly drier weather moving in to take the place of the rain.

But the light rain moving out does not mean completely dry weather is expected tonight, as patchy drizzle and widespread fog are possible through tomorrow morning. Plenty of moisture will limit how far temperatures fall overnight, holding them almost completely steady in the low and mid-40s through the morning.

Even though light rain is coming to an end, significant reductions of visibility are now occurring with the development of widespread fog. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside counties until Noon tomorrow.

Fog may subside a little for the afternoon as warmer temperatures move in, but patches of drizzle and light rain showers remain possible through most of the day. While any rain will not be steady like it was Friday, it will not be a dry day on Saturday by any means.

Sunday brings another day similar to Saturday, with slim rain chances through most of the day. But higher coverage of rain moves in Sunday night into Monday with our next weather system that will move into the area through Christmas. This will bring widespread rain, steady at times for most of Christmas Day. This system will remain over the region through Wednesday before passing to the East late into the week. Our next day with no chances for rain is not until Thursday.

As we have multiple days of rain chances for rain this week, we could see total rainfall amounts push 1″ in some spots from Friday evening through next Wednesday. Higher totals of rain look to be across Iowa and Northwest of the Stateline, where steady rain may last all through the weekend.

While this Christmas weekend looks to be a mild one, it will also bring persistent rain chances. Sunday may remain dry through the evening before steady rain pushes in overnight and through Christmas Day.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s during the day, likely placing 2023 in the top 10 warmest Christmases on record for Rockford. Overnight lows during this time will also be very mild, only falling to the upper 40s. These would likely set records for warm low temperatures on their respective dates. Cooler air moves in following the departure of the Christmas weather system, with highs returning to the 30s by Thursday and Friday.