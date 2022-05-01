The break in the rainy pattern pattern doesn’t last long as our next chance for rain moves in as early as Monday evening, lasting through Tuesday afternoon, followed by another chance for rain later in the week. Skies were rather cloudy much of Sunday afternoon as a few sprinkles and light rain showers occurred earlier in the day. Skies remain cloudy Sunday night, into Monday morning, but we should stay dry during that time.

A brief area of high pressure will move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon before being pushed to the east as another low moves across the Midwest. This low, not quite as strong as the low that moved in Saturday, will bring back not only the cloud cover but also the rain Monday night. As moisture increases from the southwest Monday evening, a few light rain showers are possible around 7pm/8pm, with the steadier and more widespread rain moving in during the overnight.

Rain showers will be with us Tuesday morning but we should see our skies dry out by the late afternoon and evening. Following a little bit of a break from the rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, another low will quickly move in from the west bringing back the chance for showers – and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two – Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday appear to be mostly dry. In all, rainfall totals of an inch to inch and a half are possible during this upcoming week.