Round One Moving In:

The first of potentially two rounds of rain is moving in from the west. If you are waking up early and have to be somewhere this morning, be sure to allow some extra time on the roads and have the umbrellas handy.

Morning guidance shows this first wave sliding out by the late morning hours, allowing skies to clear a bit as we roll into the afternoon. High temperatures look to end up a few degrees cooler than the past few days, with most peaking in the low to mid 80s. Now, the amount of sunshine we see will help determine the potential for a second round this evening.

Severe Threat:

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) south to include areas south of highway 20. Time-wise, the best chance for storms will be between 6PM and 11PM, with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning being the biggest concerns.

Rainfall totals should range between .25″-.50″. Once storms move out and the cold front is through, rapid drying will commence turning skies partly cloudy by sunrise. Dry and pleasant weather takes over, with highs for a few failing to eclipse the 80° mark Sunday afternoon.

It will be a it breezy behind tonight’s cold front, with northwest winds peaking around 25-30 mph. With that being said, it’s going to be a beautiful afternoon across the area. And the good news is, this pleasant weather pattern stretches into next week.

Dry & Cooler:

The work week kicks off on a much different note than the previous. If you remember, last Monday featured a high temperature of 95°, followed by our first 100-degree day since July of 2012. This time around, the cooler air behind tonight’s cold front will bring highs down to near-seasonable levels, with low 80s to start the new week.

If that wasn’t enough, high pressure slides in during the Sunday to Tuesday time frame, meaning plenty of sunshine is in the works. The only shots we have for some rainfall is an isolated chance Wednesday and Thursday, with the best chance coming in on Friday as a cold front slides through.