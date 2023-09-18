Skies will continue to clear Monday evening ahead of our next storm system that’ll bring another round of rain early Tuesday morning. That system currently sits well to our west. For the remainder of Monday evening, skies will turn mostly clear as temperatures gradually drop back through the 70s this evening, into the 60s after sunset, and then into the 50s overnight. While our skies are clear now, cloud cover will increase overnight as both warmer air and moisture are pulled into the region.

The majority of Monday night will remain dry, but cloudy. Rain showers will move in after 4am Tuesday, lasting through late morning. There may be a rumble of thunder or two, but most can expect some heavier downpours through the morning commute. These will last through 9am before turning more scattered through Noon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Tuesday afternoon with the cloudy and rainy start. Look for highs to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. A break in the precipitation is expected Monday afternoon before another chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms return Tuesday evening. Some of this activity may carry over into Wednesday, with partly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range between a quarter of an inch to half an inch, but heavier downpours could push those totals closer to an inch in some locations.