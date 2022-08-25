Early Morning Rain:

As expected, a brief round of showers and non-severe thunderstorms arrived during the pre-dawn hours of our Thursday. Left behind were rainfall totals ranging from a measly .02″ in Galena to as much as .62″ in Savanna. While the heaviest rain is now behind us, a cold front swinging in may bring enough “oomph” for a few storms during the late-day hours.

Weather Dries Out:

Ahead of this frontal boundary, skies remain mostly cloudy, with highs temperatures making it to the 80-degree mark. Forecast models then showcase a few spotty showers and thunderstorms popping up a few hours before sunrise, with activity lingering into the early overnight hours. In a similar fashion to this morning, the severe potential remains extremely low. High pressure sliding in behind today’s frontal passage will dry the forecast out for Friday.

Thanks to a northerly to northeasterly wind off of Lake Michigan, highs fall back a few degrees into the upper 70s. Along with the drop in temperatures comes a drop in humidity levels as dew points look to sit in the low 60s for most of the day. With that being said, this cool down is brief as a lifting warm front will bring temperatures up over the weekend and into early next week.