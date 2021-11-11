Rainy, Windy Start to Thursday, Snow Potential Friday

Rainy, Windy AM Commute:

For those whose morning routine takes them out the door very early, grab the rain gear and give yourself a little extra time for travel. Thanks to a strong and maturing low-pressure system over the Midwestern states, this year’s edition of Veterans Day kicks off with plenty of shower activity and strong winds. Forecast models continue to show widespread and at times heavier showers pushing through from 5AM to about the lunch hour.

Gusty Stretch Continues:

While the potential for severe weather is highly not likely, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Overall, it looks like the forecast remains on point, with spots landing near 1/4″. Once the rain tapers off, conditions remain fairly dry this afternoon. However, the gusty wind lingers. Throughout our Thursday, southeasterly winds could gust up to 30-35 mph at times, especially between 8AM to about mid to late afternoon.

This will also be a a good reason to give yourself a few extra minutes for travel as these strong winds could make traveling difficult. As cold air rushes in behind this morning’s cold front, temperatures will be falling throughout the day, landing in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Although winds somewhat lighten up overnight, they will continue to pull in the “coldest air” of the season thus far, allowing temperatures to further drop for Friday.

Breezy/Snowy Friday:

The cold won’t be the only headline as round out the work week. On the backside of this strong low-pressure system, temperatures will be cold enough for a few lingering snow flurries/showers to occur on Friday. Now, given how warm the Stateline has been the last week or so, any snow that does accumulate with melt away quickly. Left behind will be a strong wind, where gusts will still have the opportunity to approach 30 mph. As the low departs, an area of high pressure will slide in, allowing for a dry start to the weekend. Highs however will remain near the 40-degree mark into next week.