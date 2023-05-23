Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday, we are in the lower to mid 50s for the most part across the Stateline. Temperatures stay well above average Tuesday afternoon and a little bit warmer than yesterday, another beautiful day ahead as we’re expected to warm into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will likely see hazy skies continue the next few days. Wind gusts will be around 15 mph. Tuesday night temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen, in the mid to upper 50s.

Dew points are not going to rise past the 60-degree mark today, that is when it starts to feel muggy outside. Luckily our dew points are only going to climb into the lower 50s for the most part this afternoon. Even drier of air is going to move in with a backdoor cold front which will allow for comfortable nights ahead as early as Wednesday night.

With the lower-than-normal precipitation rates and well above average temperatures we have seen, abnormally dry conditions could return to the Stateline. We would see that reflect on one of the next two drought monitor updates, which come out once a week, every Thursday.

With that being said, we are not forecasting a great chance of rain over the next several days. The six-to-ten-day precipitation outlook for May 28th through June 1st still is showing dry conditions across the region. It’s been a while since we have seen a soaking rain. You have to go all the way back to much earlier this month. May 8th and 12th we saw about three quarters of an inch of rainfall. More recent, the 14th and 19th only nearly two tenths of an inch. We need the rain, but it does not look like we are going to see much in the near future.

A backdoor cold front is going to drop our temperatures Wednesday afternoon, we will only be down to the lower 70s. A few very isolated showers may be associated with the front but most if not, all Stateline areas should remain dry. Temperatures stay cooler for Thursday only near the 70-degree mark but then we will start to see temperatures warm back up. We’ll be back into the mid 70s Friday, near 80 on Saturday, the lower 80s on Sunday and then maybe even into the mid 80s for Memorial Day.