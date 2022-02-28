Moving Right Along:

Before we get into the forecast for this week, I would like to welcome you all to the last day of meteorological winter! That’s right folks. We’ll be jumping into the meteorological spring season once the clock strikes midnight tonight.

Meteorological spring consists of the three month period of March, April and May. At the beginning of March the average high temperature is right around 40 degrees. But by the time we get to the end of May the average high temperature is in the mid to upper 70s. Looking at the week ahead, much of it will be spent under dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Mild Monday:

High clouds kicks off our Monday, with sun peeking through during the afternoon. The sunshine, along with an organized southwest wind, will help our highs climb into the mid 40s. Despite the clearing that takes place, clouds will be rather quick to gather right back up overnight as a cold front approaches from the Upper Midwest.

Even with the cold front sliding through early in the day, highs once again are expected to top out in the mid to upper 40s. Similar to today, most of your Tuesday features a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with a sprinkle or two possible early on.

Rather Quiet Work Week:

Guidance shows another cold front sliding through Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. This one having a little more “oomph” to it, allowing a rush of cold air to filter in for Thursday. Highs will fall from the mid 40s to the upper 30s which ends up a couple of degree below-average.

Warmth re-surges ahead of a lifting warm front towards the end of the work week, placing highs in the low 40s for Friday. As a potent and organized system slides into the Midwest, moisture will increase significantly into Saturday, bringing not only rain chances but also thunderstorm chances Saturday night.