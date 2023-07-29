Environment:

It was a very hot and humid day in the Stateline Friday. Temperatures reached the low 90s for some, while dew points hovered near the 80-degree mark! These conditions provided more than sufficient energy to fire up these storms later on. Instability of more than 3,000 Joules per Kilogram is typically considered to be a lot, and we saw values nearly double that! This amount of instability was more than enough to fire off storms in explosive fashion Friday night.

Just before 5PM, we began to see some spotty development out across parts of Iowa. This was before any storms started becoming severe, but updrafts grew very quickly and the first bolts of lightning were showing up not long after. Once storms started going up, it did not take long for them to become severe in the extremely unstable environment.

High resolution satellite imagery also showed off the agitated cumulus clouds and updrafts beginning to fire up just before 5PM. The thickest area of this cloud cover was across the region where the most unstable air was located. The storms in Iowa initially fired up along a boundary from the early morning storms. This helped to create the lift needed to get the storms going. On this map, we can also spot a lake breeze coming off Lake Michigan helping to create some lift as well.

With all the ingredients in place, the Storm Prediction Center issued their outlook highlighting the Stateline for the most favorable area to see severe weather. They noted the highest threats would be damaging winds and large hail, followed by a lower threat for tornadoes. In order for a setup to have favorable conditions for tornadoes, there needs to be a large amount of spin in the atmosphere, especially in the lower levels. That was not that case yesterday, hence our lower tornado risk.

Not long before storms began firing off, the Storm Prediction Center and local NWS offices issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of the area through 2AM for Northern IL and 12AM for Southern WI.

Development:

Storms really got going toward the 7PM hour, with the clusters across Iowa growing very quickly in the incredibly unstable air mass. At this time, we had a few severe thunderstorms warnings out in far NW Illinois. As those clusters of storms inched closer, the lake breeze began to fire up a few storms to the East, mainly in a line between Rockford and Milwaukee. These particular storms were out ahead of the strongest wind shear aloft, so they were not moving very quickly. Some of them were even nearly stationary!

The clusters out in Iowa continued to merge together, forming two bowing segments. Meanwhile, the storms along the lake breeze also continue to grow, prompting a few severe thunderstorm warnings there as well. At this time, the most damage was being done further West along the Southernmost bowing segment. Nearly constant lightning and heavy rain accompanied the strong winds with some of the storms as well. Around this time, we had a few Flash Flood Warnings issued, with one being centered over most of Winnebago and Boone Counties.

As the upper-level forcing got closer, the initially slow-moving storms finally kicked off to the East, with the other bowing segments right on their heels. At this point, the worst of the storms were out of the region with only a few lingering warnings for Walworth County in Wisconsin and DeKalb County in Illinois.

As the storms were firing off in Iowa and Wisconsin, there was quite a display of storm structure showing off. A drone timelapse was sent in by Jake Lindholm from Platteville, WI just North of Jo Daviess County. We can see a very clear inflow tail on the base of the storm. What’s happening is all of the warm air being lifted up into the storm in its updraft. As that inflow gets pulled up into the storm, the air cools and condenses very quickly, forming that tail-like shape on the bottom of the cloud. The full video of the timelapse can be found at this link.

Aftermath:

Numerous severe weather reports litter the Stateline and surrounding areas from Friday’s storms. These include damage reports, measured wind gusts, and heavy rain. We have heard of multiple trees down near Lena, IL and additional damage near Polo and Dixon. There were also reports of standing water along some roads in Rockford during the Flash Flood Warning.

Large tree limbs highlight some of the storm damage in Polo.

Michael Coats, one of our weather watchers near Forreston in NW Ogle County had his flagpole knocked over by the storms.

Luckily, the damage was not very widespread, and there were no reports of injuries from the severe weather. I hope this recap was insightful as to the environment that helped set up the severe weather event! Here are some additional links regarding storm reports and other recaps of this event if you would like more information: