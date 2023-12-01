It was a busy afternoon and evening in the Stateline as potent system came to pass, bringing rain and snow throughout the day. We had some light to steady rain throughout the early part of the day, followed by a quick transition over to snow for many as colder air wrapped in around the system.

Freeport had quite the show as snow came down at a pretty heavy rate over a period of time. We went from seeing plenty of green grass to all snow in a matter of a couple hours when the heaviest bursts of snow moved in. Some unofficial snowfall reports from rural Stephenson County indicated as much as 1.5″ of snow had fallen in some spots.

The rest of the Stateline saw heavy rates of snow with very large flakes as well, but for far less time. The only exception was Rochelle, where temperatures were a bit warmer. Visibility was a bit lower during these times, with reported visibility under 5 miles at times when the heavy snow was falling.

The reason for the quick transition from rain to snow is rooted in the temperature profiles of the atmosphere. In the winter, all precipitation starts as snow thousands of feet in the air. As it falls, it can encounter warmer air that melts it into rain, as we saw for most of the day Friday. But as those lower levels of the atmosphere cooled, it allowed the entire column of air to support snow, leading to the heavy and wet snow we saw during the afternoon.

Some scattered pockets of rain and snow could stick around toward midnight tonight, before skies clear a bit toward daybreak tomorrow morning. No additional accumulation is expected through Saturday morning.