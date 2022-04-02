Snowfall Totals:

With a lot more cooler air to work with, this storm system went full-beast mode, dumping a fresh 2″ to 5″ of snow across the viewing area. Fortunately, the snow that fell earlier was a heavy, wet, and slushy snow.

So, it didn’t take long for snow plows and salt trucks to clear up some of the more frequently-used roadways. As we now prepare to enter the evening, snow has tapered off for much of the area, leaving behind a blanket of clouds.

Conditions Quiet Down:

We hang on to these clouds for a few more hours before clearing takes place overnight. This will pave the way for a sun-filled but sort of chilly start to our Sunday. Temperatures by sunrise look to fall on either side of the 30-degree mark. High pressure sliding to the south keeps our weather dry for much of the day tomorrow, with clouds gathering back up during the afternoon. Not as chilly as temperatures land near the 50-degree mark.

Rain Chances Return:

Guidance shows showers arriving Sunday evening, with rain becoming more widespread, steadier, and at times heavier overnight. These chances will likely continue into Monday, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. The warmer start to our Monday will tell the tale for the rest of the day as highs peak again in the upper 40s.

Temperatures then finally eclipse the 50-degree mark both Tuesday and Wednesday as a more potent system slides into the Upper Midwest. This will also bring with it yet another chance for the Stateline to see some rainfall, starting late Tuesday and extending into Wednesday. From the looks of it, this unsettled pattern doesn’t seem to let up until next weekend. Trust me, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to get through a good amount of rain chances to get there!