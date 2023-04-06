A Look Back:

Two extremely dynamic low pressure systems brought multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms to the midsection of the lower 48 in less than a weeks time. Of those days, last Friday was the most active day where 138 tornado reports, 355 wind reports, and 170 hail reports were received by the Storm Prediction Center, totaling 663 reports.

Locally, Friday was the most active day for us. We had a round of severe warned and tornado warned storms sweep through during the afternoon, with a second and even stronger round of storms coming through during the evening. It was with the evening storms where we had multiple tornadoes touch down across the Stateline, one tracking through Rockford (EF-1) and another tracking roughly 27 miles from Davis Junction to Belvidere (EF-1).

Less Active Stretch Ahead:

The same cold front that brought us that nasty line of storms Wednesday morning will be responsible for the severe threat that exists in the Mid-Atlantic region this afternoon. In this morning’s round of outlooks, the Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 slight risk across portions of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, mainly for damaging winds and hail. After that, it looks like things become a bit more quiet severe-wise as a strong ridge of high pressure takes control.