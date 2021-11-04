Recent Chill Carries on into Thursday, Warm-Up Commences Friday

Cold Start to November:

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that the Chicago-Rockford International Airport failed to the reach the 50-degree mark. A cold stretch that we here in the Stateline haven’t seen since mid-March. Although a fourth sub-50° day is more than likely going to occur today, improvements in the temperature department will be arriving sooner than you think.



Dry End to the Work Week:

In fact, we’re already seeing those improvement show signs of life this morning as our day is kicking off on a warmer note. The combination of the cloud cover overhead, along with a wind out of the south-southwest, have helped us climb back into the 30s ahead of today’s sunrise. Even though temperatures are warmer to start, I’d still have an a few extra layers on before you head out the door. As a weak system pushes through, cloud cover will continue to be a big part of today’s forecast, especially during the morning hours.

Guidance shows clouds sticking around into the early-afternoon hours, with gradual clearing set to occur shortly after. Along with at least some mixed sunshine, today’s southwest wind will help usher in slightly milder air, allowing our highs to inch closer to the 50-degree mark.

With more sunshine added into the mix for Friday, highs will finally make the jump into the low 50s. Clouds will begin to gather Friday night in response to another weak disturbance that slides to our north by Saturday morning. Thankfully, rain chances remain very low, and this incoming system won’t hinder the significant warm-up that lies ahead.