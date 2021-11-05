Recent Cold Finally Moves Out, Big-Time Warm Up Expected Over the Weekend

Warm-Up Begins Today:

It was another unseasonably cool afternoon across the Stateline yesterday, as most of our local airports topped out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Officially, Rockford’s high came to 48°, marking the fourth consecutive day where our daily high temperature failed to reach the 50-degree mark. While our Friday begins with what’s left of this multi-day cool spell, the upward trend in our daily temperatures begins this afternoon, lasting well into next week.

Once yesterday’s weak disturbance pulled away from the Stateline, skies were very quick to clear after sunset, allowing radiational cooling to take place. Even with a warm wind out of south/southwest in place, temperatures overnight were still able to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Again, make sure to have an extra layer or two on before it’s time for you to take that first step out the door.

Along with that extra layer, grab a pair of sunglasses because once that sun is over the horizon, we’ll see plenty of it throughout the day. That, along with today’s southwest breeze, will push temperatures closer to normal with highs back in the low 50s.After a quiet evening, skies look to turn partly cloudy overnight thanks to a weak disturbance sliding across the Upper Midwest. Any cloudiness at night would be a good thing, as their blanketing presence slows down the temperature decline.

Sunny, Warm Weekend:

Sunshine sticks around for the upcoming weekend, with temperatures still on the increase thanks to a lingering southwest breeze. Highs by Saturday afternoon approach the 60-degree mark, warming further into the low 60s by the afternoon hours on Sunday. In fact, our forecast high for Sunday of 64° sits a whopping 13-degrees above our average high for the 7th of November.

Guidance has slowed down our next cold frontal passage quite a bit, now having the front slide through late in the day on Tuesday. This sets the stage for this upcoming warm spell to carry on into early next week, with highs back in the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances during this stretch remain very low. A few showers remain possible with Tuesday’s cold front, but a better chance for rain moves in on Wednesday.