Recent Cold Stretch Lingers into Monday, Snow Chances Return

Cold November Weekend:

Even though we’re still technically in the fall season, it isn’t uncommon for old man winter to throw a few early-season curve balls our way. This weekend was a perfect example of that as we had multiple snow shower chances and of course the frigid cold.

In fact, highs both Saturday and Sunday topped out at a chilly 39-degrees, making this past weekend the coldest weekend since late February (20th and 21st). So yeah, it’s definitely been a while since the Stateline has encountered cold temperatures like this. How do we follow that you ask? With more cold and another shot at a few snow showers.

Monday’s Snow Potential:

Before we get into today’s snow potential, make sure to put on a few extra layers before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures overnight have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s, making for a cold start to the work week. Due to today’s expansive cloud cover and snow chances, our Monday features a very slow warm up, with most landing in the upper 30s by this afternoon.

Now, back to our snow chances. Guidance shows yet another weak clipper system sliding in from the northwest, bringing with it another round of snow showers. For much of your Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated snow flurry or shower cannot to be ruled out early on in the day, but much better chances for snow showers are set to arrive by the time were heading into the afternoon. Snow showers remain in a scattered fashion through the afternoon, before tapering off early this evening.

How Much Snow We Talking?

As far as accumulations are concerned, the most we can expect out of this particular system ranges from a dusting to maybe a half an inch. For those that get underneath the more moderate bands of snow, snowfall totals closer to an inch are not out of the question. imagine one or two spots getting closer to an inch. Once the disturbance finally pushes out of the region by this evening, tonight begins with mostly cloudy skies.

Dry air filtering in overnight will turn skies partly cloudy for Tuesday. That, along with an increasing southwest breeze, will push temperatures into the upper 40s by the afternoon, with further warming expected into Tuesday night. This is all ahead of a cold front that will quick put an end to this early-week warm up, leaving us with 40s for the remainder of the work week.