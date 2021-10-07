Recent rainfall slowly chips away at ongoing drought

Rainfall totals from late Wednesday night into Thursday added up to over an inch across parts of northern Illinois, slowly chipping away at the ongoing drought.

While moderate to severe drought conditions persist, the added rainfall has helped a little to replenish the moisture in the ground, but much more is needed. Much of northern Illinois is still considered in a severe drought, with extreme drought conditions over far northeast Illinois.

Little change was noted in the latest drought monitor from last week to this week as most experienced dry and warm conditions. The showers earlier in the week and weekend didn’t help too much with the dry conditions, but the rainfall total was much needed. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Thursday evening, lasting into Friday morning, as an area of low pressure spins up from the south. Currently that low sits in central Illinois and will be moving overhead by Friday morning.

While the rain may not be as widespread as what it was Thursday morning, scattered showers will continue into Friday until the low pulls away further to the east and northeast by Friday evening. Additional rainfall totals through Friday may add up to another quarter of an inch, with locally higher amounts under the heavier downpours/thunderstorms.

Skies will then dry out heading into Friday evening and the weekend. After highs warm to the mid 70s Friday, temperatures near 80 degrees look likely Saturday. Saturday evening a warm front passes through holding temperatures into the mid/upper 60s Saturday night, and will bring temperatures into the low 80s Sunday. A somewhat active pattern then sets in for the start of next week with another low lifting up from the south Monday, and then again Wednesday.