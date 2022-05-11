Thanks to the heat, we are starting to see some showers and storms develop. Click the video above for the latest forecast and timing on the one severe warned storm we are tracking across the Stateline.

Temperatures are continuing to soar out there. We’ve had record-breaking heat both Tuesday and now Wednesday as well, and that pattern? It’s going to continue, with the heat and humidity not letting up for the next few days. Our previous records were set back in 2011 of 91 on May 10th and 11th. We hit 93 yesterday and today. Make sure to stay safe, do NOT spend long hours outdoors if you do not have to, drink PLENTY of fluids, and use LOTS of sunscreen to avoid sun burns. Excessive heat is very dangerous and you need to take these precautions.

Temperature highs Wednesday were in the mid to lower 90s across the entire Stateline with heat index values even higher than that. There is a heat advisory for Whiteside County (far southwest areas in the Stateline) in effect until 7pm but the heat is affecting everyone Stateline-wide.

The Storm Prediction Center’s Day 3 Outlook has east areas in the Stateline under a marginal risk (level one out of five) and west areas under a slight risk (level two out of five) on chances of seeing severe weather Friday. We will have to watch the evening and night hours for a few strong to severe storms to develop ahead of a cold front. Our threats right now are lower, including heavy rains, gusty winds, and some thunder/lightning. This will be our next best chance of rain.

Winds are not as gusty compared to yesterday, but they are still between about 10-20mph Wednesday evening. Overnight, winds are expected to stay between 5-10mph.

Eventually temperatures will feel more seasonal out there as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the lower 70s, still slightly above normal but we will no longer be dealing with the 90s.