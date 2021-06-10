Record-Breaking Heat Wednesday, 90s to Stick Around into the Weekend

Record-Breaking Heat:

An 87 year old record was broken yesterday, as the official high temperature at the Rockford International Airport soared to 94°. This broke the previous record high of 92° set all the way back in 1934. Unfortunately, the extreme heat look to continue as we have a few more 90°+ days in the forecast moving forward.

Thursday’s Outlook:

In all honesty, I am very temped to just simply copy Wednesday’s forecast and insert it into today’s. With how stagnant this hot and stuffy air-mass has been, our days have been starting off with plethora of sunshine, with a few clouds popping up by mid-day, which eventually leads to an isolated shower/thunderstorm or two. If you’re morning routine take you out the door early, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for areas of patchy fog during your morning drive. Any fog that develops should let up by 7-8AM, leaving us with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Otherwise, conditions will once again become rather hot and humid by this afternoon, with high temperatures soaring back into the low 90s. To make matters worse, dew point values look to sit near the 70° mark, which would bring heat index indices into the mid 90s. To make sure your prepared for the heat, I would dress lightly before stepping out this morning.

If your someone who has to be outside for a prolonged period of time, make sure to put on plenty of sunscreen. Today’s UV Index on a scale of 1 to 11 is sitting at a 9, which equals a burn time of 15 minutes if proper precautions aren’t met. Another way to keep yourself safe from the heat is by taking frequents breaks in the shade and staying hydrated. This is something you’ll want to keep in mind the next few days, as this unseasonably warm stretch continues.

Heat & Pet Safety:

While this hot, humid air can be uncomfortable to us, we also need to keep in mind how it affects our four-legged friends. Because remember, pets ARE family to. I put this out there every time we correlate pets and heat safety. I’ll say it again, pets ARE family to. To ensure the safety of your pets, make sure they have plenty of water to keep them hydrated. When it’s time for them to use the restroom, keep their walks short and keep their paws off of the hot pavement. When the the air temperature reaches 90°, concrete temperatures soar to 135° to 145°, even hotter once air temperature reaches 95°. It’s far safer to walk them on grassy surfaces, preferably those where there’s shade.