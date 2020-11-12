Record breaking warmth ended Wednesday, but warmer temperatures could soon return

After a rather long stretch of well above normal temperatures the last week, numbers came crashing down Tuesday night following a very strong cold front. Highs Wednesday were nearly 30 degrees *colder* than they were Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday remained in the low to mid 40s, officially reaching 46 degrees in Rockford. The next several days will feature more ups and downs in the temperature department as low pressure systems zip through the Plains and Midwest.

Highs Thursday will warm into the 50s ahead of a weaker cold front that will slide through the Midwest late Thursday evening. This may bring a light shower or two, perhaps mixed with a flurry, to parts of the area after 8pm/9pm Thursday evening. Following that cold front will be another area of high pressure. This will help keep temperatures in the 40s Friday afternoon.

This cool down follows eight days of well above normal temperatures with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. We even broke, or tied, 4 daily record high temperatures during that time. The monthly average temperature so far this November is just a little over 11 degrees *above* normal. This is far different from the first 11 days of November last year. High temperatures were much cooler during that first week and a half, with 3.8 inches of snow falling during that time. Most of that accumulating snowfall, 3.2 inches to be exact, came down on Veteran’s Day last year.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler temperatures the rest of this week and into next week, don’t worry. Longer range outlooks point to a warming trend towards the end of next week, and through Thanksgiving Eve. While we may not experience temperatures quite as warm as we did just this past week, highs back into the upper 50s and 60s will be possible.

The beginning of that time may start out dry but trends are pointing towards the week of Thanksgiving as showing signs of above average precipitation.