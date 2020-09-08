Record chills and rainfall Tuesday afternoon

Over the last 24 hours Rockford has received three and a half inches of rainfall, pushing the monthly September rainfall total to 4.40 inches – just within the first week of the month! Of the 3.53 inches of rain that fell between Monday and Tuesday, 1.95 inches of that came down Tuesday breaking the daily rainfall record of 1.95 inches set back in 1955.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday, but only an additional quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch is expected.

Thick cloud cover and a breezy northeast wind all afternoon held temperatures across the Stateline in the low to mid 50s, making it feel more like late October than early September. Officially the high temperature in Rockford only made it to 58 degrees. This has unofficially TIED the record cold high for September 8th (coldest high temperature) of 58 degrees set all the back in 1917! Temperatures won’t move much during the overnight, remaining in the low 50s, and won’t climb much Wednesday afternoon.

North winds remain gusty Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will continue for the day, but won’t be as widespread or heavy as Tuesday. The forecast high for Wednesday is 61 degrees. If this verifies it would be the second day in a row that we would tie/break the record cold high. Tomorrow’s record cold high temperature is 63 degrees set back in 1924.