Record cold high Wednesday afternoon

Thick cloud cover, breezy Northeast winds and periodic rain showers Wednesday afternoon held temperatures in the 50s area wide, with Rockford’s high only reaching 58 degrees. That’s 20 degrees below average. That temperature broke the previous record cold high temperature for September 9th, which was 63 degrees set back in 1924. Tuesday, Rockford tied the record cold high which was also 58 degrees.
Cloud cover remains thick through the night Wednesday and into Thursday with little change expected in the air mass for Thursday afternoon. This means highs will likely remain in the upper 50s and could be close to record territory once again. The record cold high for September 10th is 58 degrees set back in 1924. Scattered rain showers will continue Thursday but we should see a little more dry time during the evening and into Friday. Highs on Friday will break the 60 degree mark, rising into the upper 60s for the afternoon.