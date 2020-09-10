Record cold high Wednesday afternoon

Yesterday sure was a wet one for the Stateline. In fact, the rain gauge at the Rockford International Airport picked up 2.06" of rainfall yesterday, shattering the daily rainfall record for September 8th. The previous record, 1.55" set back in 1935. Just within the first eight days of the month, we've picked up 4.51" of rain, which makes September the second wettest month of year, second to march which had a monthly total over five inches. Now, we won't be breaking any rainfall records today as rain chances remain light and scattered. However, we do have a chance to break a record temperature-wise as the chilly weather continues for the middle of the work week.

Before heading out early Wednesday morning, dress warmly, and have the rain gear with you just to be on the safe side. For the most part, our First Warn Radar has been quiet this morning. Or so it seems. Sometimes, low-hanging clouds can produce very light precipitation that doesn't get picked up by the radar beam. That's because the precipitation is being produced so low to the ground, that the radar beam overshoots the rain droplets. This is also something that occurs when we're dealing with freezing rain during the cold months. The radar may look quiet, but there is light rain being observed out there this morning, along with some areas of patchy fog. As far as the rest of our Wednesday, rain chances today will come in scattered doses. Unlike yesterday where it came in a more widespread an heavier fashion.