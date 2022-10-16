More of the Same:

In a similar fashion to Saturday, today will begin on a sun-filled note. However, the right ingredients will be in place for clouds to gather up towards the lunch hour, leaving N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures, because of the cloud cover and because of a rather breezy northwesterly wind, will be limited to the low 50s once again. But, expect wind chills to remain in the 40s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with lows falling back into the lower 30s.

Record Cold?

Now, if you thought 50s was cold, just wait till the beginning of next week. A massive upper-level low over the Great Lakes looks to swing another shot of bitterly cold air our way, bringing down temperatures for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. But the coldest air will be felt Monday and Monday night. For this time this season, the perfect atmospheric formula will be in place for record cold come Monday afternoon.

Highs for some will struggle to make it out of the 30s. Temperatures such as our forecast high of 41° is more typical for the end of November. And currently, our record cold high for October 17th is currently 44° and we likely will break that record. Not to mention that the strong northwest wind will also keep wind chills values in the 20s and lower 30s. BRRRR. Although conditions remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, forecast highs remain below the 50-degree mark, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. So, Prepare for a very chilly stretch!

Late-Week Warmth:

Now, with all this talk of some rather unseasonably chilly temperatures, there is some good news for all those warm-weather fans! To put it simply, “good things come to those who wait”. Towards the weekend, a ridge out west look to significantly break down, allowing some of the trapped heat to spread across the midsection of the lower 48.

This will allow temperatures locally to climb back into the 50s by Thursday, with near 70-degree weather possible by the weekend. Isn’t that the most Midwest forecast you’ve ever heard of? Going from record cold to possibly climbing back towards 70-degrees.