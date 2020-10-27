Record cold Monday afternoon

High temperatures Monday afternoon failed to make it out of the 30s, with Rockford’s high only reaching 37 degrees. That wasn’t the coldest high temperature, though. Freeport’s high temperature remained in the low 30s! That’s more typical for mid-Winter than mid-Fall!

This late November/early December chill was not only the coldest day we’ve felt since March, but also the coldest day we’ve felt in Rockford on record. The record cold high temperature for October 26th was 38 degrees, set back in 1942. Today’s high of 37 degrees broke that record cold high temperature for today.

Light snow came down late Sunday night and through much of Monday morning. It didn’t amount to much – a dusting up to a couple tenths of an inch – but the lasting cloud cover really helped to keep temperatures down for much of the afternoon.

A strong area of high pressure moving down the central Plains has pushed the more ‘winter-like’ air mass southward. Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and even Ice Storm Warnings have all been issued for the far southern Plains stretching from Texas to New Mexico and up through Missouri.

Our wintry precipitation we had Monday morning will be it for us this week as temperatures begin their slow climb. Highs Tuesday will still remain below average, but should be warmer than Monday. The day will start out with plenty of cloud cover, but skies should slowly begin to clear through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be seen Wednesday with highs back in the low 50s. We will see the numbers dip again for Thursday and Friday as another cold front moves through, bringing a few light rain showers to the area through the afternoon. By the weekend, temperatures should be well on their way into the mid, possibly upper, 50s by Halloween. Another cold front may bring temperatures down a little for the start of November, but the warming trend should continue for at least the first few days of the new month.