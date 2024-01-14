Temperatures Sunday afternoon failed to warm above 0 degrees area wide, with the exception of Janesville, WI where the high temperature reached 1 degree.

Rockford’s high temperature only made it -3 degrees, breaking the previous cold record high for January 14th. That was set back in 1994 when the high temperature only reached -2 degrees.

To put this arctic cold into perspective, the magnitude of our cold wind chills is comparable to December 22nd-23rd, 2022. This is when a strong arctic cold front came through and produced wind gusts of 50 mph and wind chills as low as -45 degrees. The magnitude of our actual temperatures can be compared to the cold stretch of January 5th-7th, 2014. During that time, Rockford experienced 40 consecutive hours with below 0-degree temperatures.

A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon Tuesday for the following counties: Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon Monday for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and McHenry counties. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect until Noon Monday for Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.

Dangerous wind chills will continue into Monday morning with readings as low as -40 degrees once again for some. The wind won’t be quite as strong as it has been the last couple of days, but gusts still around 20-25 mph can be expected from the southwest. Some blowing and drifting snow will continue in open and rural locations during that time.

Looking ahead into Monday and Tuesday, the WIND CHILL WARNING will remain in effect until Noon Tuesday for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will go into effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and McHenry counties until Wednesday morning.

Dangerously cold wind chills will continue through at least Wednesday morning, but even Wednesday afternoon wind chills will hover around -5 degrees. Tuesday morning wind chills are expected to be as low as -35 degrees, warming only to -25 degrees during the afternoon. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph. Wednesday morning wind chills will be as low as -25 degrees, warming to -5 degrees by the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to remain around 20-25 mph.

By Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the low to mid-teens, still well below the average high of 29 degrees. Another cold front moving in Thursday will bring a second push of arctic air to the Stateline, but it won’t be quite as cold as what we’re dealing with now. Overnight lows Thursday will fall to -2 degrees and then to -9 degrees Friday night. Highs Friday and Saturday will sit just below 10 degrees.

By next week there are some signs pointing to a warmup as our wind flow shifts more to the southwest. This will help bring us out of the deep freeze but could also bring us into a slightly wetter pattern as well.