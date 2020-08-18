Record heat continues out west

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest has brought record heat up and down the West Coast where numerous Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued. Along with the heat, extremely dry conditions have sparked several wildfires (some thousands of acres already burned) leaving Red Flag Warnings (fire dangers) in place.

Temperatures in the 90s and 100s are not uncommon in the Southwest, but several days of high heat can become dangerous. In fact, Death Valley California reached 130 degrees Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the 130 degrees would be the first time since 1913 that Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees. Back in July of 2013 the temperature reached 129 degrees. If Monday’s temperature verifies, it would be the hottest August temperature at that site by three degrees, according to the Las Vega National Weather Service.

Wildfires continue to burn in California and Colorado, some barely contained, as the heat and drought continue this week. Little relief is expected through the end of the week. Lightning from dry thunderstorms is also responsible for a couple wildfires from over the weekend.