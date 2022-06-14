The heat has really been turned up the last couple of days as the high temperature for Rockford reached 92 degrees Monday and 98 degrees Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperature actually tied the record high for June 14th which was previously 98 degrees set back in 1987.

Dew point temperatures weren’t as high Monday but numbers still made it into the low to mid 70s. This helped to push the heat index temperature over 100 degrees. Heat index temperatures will remain in the triple digits through 7pm or 8pm, but won’t cool off much through Midnight. Air temperatures will also slowly fall from the mid 90s, down into the mid 70s for the start of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high temperature could also come close to a record, as the record stands at 95 degrees set back in 1994. The forecast high for Wednesday is 94 degrees. A cold front coming in Wednesday night will bring some relief in the humidity, but not necessarily the heat. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees, Thursday and then low to mid 80s through the start of the weekend.