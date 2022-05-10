Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were quick to warm with highs reaching the low 90s for many across the Stateline. The high temperature in Rockford reached 92 degrees, breaking the previous record of 91 degrees set back in 2011.

Not only that, but it was the earliest Rockford has been this warm since May 4th, 1952 and only the 5th time on record that Rockford has had a high temperature reach 92 degrees prior to May 11th! So to say that today was an exceptionally warm/hot day, you would be correct!

Unfortunately the heat and humidity look to continue for at least the next couple of days with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s once again Wednesday. In fact, highs could come close to the record for May 11th which is also 91 degrees set back in 2011. Just like Tuesday, the heat index could reach the mid to upper 90s area wide Wednesday.

As southerly winds continue again Thursday the forecast high temperature will likely reach 90 degrees for a third straight day, again breaking the previous record of 87 degrees set back in 2011. Heat index values will reach the mid 90s during the afternoon. It’ll remain muggy Friday, but a cold front passing through the area will bring temperatures back down into the 70s for the weekend.