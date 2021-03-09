Record high temperature tied Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 60s for most across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, reaching a toasty 68 degrees in Rockford. That high temperature tied the previous record high for March 9th, which was 68 degrees set back in 1977.

Those numbers have now cooled a bit with a few locations already down into the low 50s. Temperatures did range quite a bit over locations that still have a little bit of snow left on the ground, to where most of the snow has melted away.

Skies will remain mostly clear through Tuesday evening before cloud cover increases quickly overnight. Gusty southerly winds and increasing cloud cover will help hold temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning. The record high for Wednesday, March 10th, is 70 degrees. Temperatures Wednesday won’t get quite that warm as cloud cover and rain will limit the overall warmth, but highs will reach the low to mid 60s once again. Temperatures are then expected to cool following a cold front Thursday afternoon.