High temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to an abundance of sunshine and strong southwest winds. The high in Rockford reached 81 degrees, breaking a 60-year-old high temperature record of 80 degrees set back in 1963.

While this may be our last record high for a while, record warm low temperatures are possible both Wednesday and Thursday night as temperatures hold steady in the low 60s. Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s, possibly low 70s both days.

Friday will be another unseasonably warm afternoon before temperatures take quite the tumble Friday night. Highs will warm into the low 70s but drop down into the 30s Friday night, then only into the low 50s and upper 40s Saturday and Sunday.