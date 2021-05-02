Record high tied Saturday afternoon; Another warm Sunday

A very warm and windy start to May with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the mid and upper 80s. The high temperature Saturday afternoon reached 88 degrees in Rockford and tied the previous record high of 88 degrees set back in 1992 and 1952. The high temperature Sunday warmed to 86 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record high of 88 degrees set back in 1959.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday were more typical of mid-July, rather than early May as the average high temperature is in the upper 60s. Monday will be another warm day with highs reaching the mid and upper 70s, but increasing cloud cover should keep us from reaching 80 degrees for a third day in a row. Temperatures following a cold front Monday evening will slip back towards average, even falling below average for the remainder of the week.