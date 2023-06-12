A cold core low pressure system remains stationary over the Great Lakes. This has resulted in an unseasonably cold air mass moving into the Stateline the last couple of days. Temperatures Saturday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s but dropped into the 50s Sunday afternoon. Officially, the high temperature for Sunday will go down as 70 degrees, but that was achieved shortly after Midnight. Colder air, gusty northeast winds, and cloud cover kept temperatures quite a bit cooler for the afternoon.

Despite the cloud cover Sunday night overnight lows fell into the 40s. Rockford dipped to 41 degrees early Monday morning, breaking the previous record low temperature of 44 degrees set all the back in 1913! Thankfully temperatures Monday night won’t be quite as cold, but it will be chilly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s with highs on Tuesday warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.