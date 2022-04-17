Temperatures Sunday morning fell within record territory in Rockford, dropping down to 22 degrees and breaking the previous record for April 17th which was 24 degrees set back in 1983.

High pressure settling overhead late Saturday night and early Sunday morning caused the blustery winds from the last few days to calm. Skies were able to clear from the cloud cover Saturday evening, setting the stage for temperatures to tumble through the night. Areas of frost were even reported.

Following a cold start to the morning, afternoon highs didn’t warm much Sunday only reaching the mid 40s during the afternoon. The clear sky was quick to fade away as cloud cover increased during the afternoon and evening. No record low temperatures Sunday night, but the risk for some slushy accumulating snow is possible.

Low pressure spinning through the northern Plains Sunday evening will draw a cold/occluded front through the Stateline early Monday morning. Ahead of the front snow, some heavy, has been occurring over much of central Iowa and northeast Missouri. Precipitation chances are expected to increase as the front nears, possibly falling as a very light rain before switching over to snow. This transition would be quick once it occurs with the snow falling heavy for a few hour window during the overnight. While the warm surface temperatures should limit any accumulations on main roads, slushy accumulations are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. And if the snow fall fast enough, it may be possible that some of the slush could briefly accumulate on some of the lesser traveled roads. Visibility may also be impacted during that time.

Most of the snow will be wrapping up by sunrise Monday morning, however, drizzle and freezing drizzle may occur as surface temperatures hoover very close to 32 degrees. Scattered rain/snow showers are then expected during the afternoon Monday as winds pick up from the northwest, gusting to 35 mph. High temperatures Monday will only reach the low to mid 40s.