Rainfall totals from Monday morning added up between half an inch, to over an inch and a half. Rockford received 1.54″, breaking the previous daily rainfall record of 1.3″ set back in 1948. Most of the accumulating rainfall wrapped up late morning, but there was some drizzle and light rain that lingered into the afternoon.

February’s monthly precipitation total now sits at 3.77 inches making it the second wettest February on record. This follows February 2019 which had a monthly precipitation total of 4.03 inches.

Low pressure is currently passing to the east of northern Illinois, causing northwest winds to increase. Wind gusts 30-35 mph will be common for a few hours Monday evening before easing overnight. Temperatures will continue to drop through the 30s, dropping down to around 30 degrees for the start of Tuesday.

The combination of the recent snowmelt and heavy rain has caused many of our local rivers, creeks and streams to rise since the weekend. As a result, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for a portion of the Rock River in Winnebago County, the Sugar River extending from Brodhead into northwest Winnebago County, and the Pecatonica River from Pecatonica to Shirland. River levels are forecast to reach either ‘action’ or ‘minor’ flood stage in the next couple of days, flooding some of the low-lying areas along the river. Those who live along the rivers should pay extra attention to forecasts this week. You can find more information on exact river levels and forecasts here.