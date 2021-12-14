Record warmth but very windy Wednesday

It is hard to believe that it is December with the warm temperatures as of late. Overall, the month of December is nearly 5°F above average. Warm weather continues over the next couple days. Temperatures reach the 50° mark this afternoon with sunnier skies to start the day. Clouds increase into the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, temperatures will increase through the night as clouds become more widespread. Rain showers will move into the area this evening. These showers will be scattered in nature, but chances for them will persist through the overnight and into the day Wednesday.

Tomorrow, warmth continues with record breaking high temperatures well into the 60s. The previous record is only 58°, set in 1971. This would shatter the record temperature for the day.

All of this warm air is because of a very strong wind coming out of the South. Tomorrow, this wind will persist at 20-30 mph with gusts reaching 50-60 mph. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the viewing area, including Rockford. This will be in effect from tomorrow afternoon through the evening, before the system passes, calming winds down.

Winds will die down a bit when a cold front passes early Thursday morning. Our high temperature for Thursday will be reached very early in the day, and we will drop off rapidly into the 30s after this frontal passage.

The cold front marks a pattern shift as well, and we won’t even come close to seeing 50° at least in the near future.