If you like warm weather, today is going to be beautiful, on the windier side, but most if not, all rain should hold off until tonight! The normal high for October 24th is 59 degrees, we’ll be about 21 degrees above that today! Also, we will likely tie our record high for today’s date of 80 set back in 1963.

A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out but most rain will hold off until tonight. Rain will become a bit more widespread in coverage early Wednesday morning before drying out. Another chance of rain will return Wednesday late into Thursday. Between that time frame around half an inch of rainfall can be expected.

Temperatures Tuesday night stay very mild as well as the next few nights. We’ll be at the 60-degree mark/in the lower 60s. Even afternoon temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be about 10 degrees above normal in the upper 60s, near 70. There will be a sharp cut off in temperatures. By Saturday afternoon we will only be in the lower 50s, most areas will only be in the mid to upper 40s to follow that.