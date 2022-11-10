Old record high temperatures for many, including Rockford, tumbled Thursday afternoon as an unseasonably warm air mass moved in with a gusty south wind. Highs area wide warmed into the middle 70s, with Rockford’s high temperature reaching 76 degrees. This breaks the previous record of 74 degrees set back in 2020.

Also, on that afternoon severe weather occurred producing wind gusts over 70 mph in northern Illinois, along with a few tornadoes just outside of the viewing area. No severe weather for us tonight, but there are some showers and isolated thunderstorms moving through northwest Illinois.

These will continue to move east with a cold front that will quickly bring temperatures down through Friday morning. Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s and low 70s they are currently at, down into the low to mid 30s by morning. Wind chills will likely drop to the mid 20s.