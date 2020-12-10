Record warmth Wednesday afternoon

A strong ridge of high pressure building overhead Wednesday allowed temperatures to soar well into the low to mid 50s, with Rockford’s temperature officially reaching 55 degrees. This broke the previous record high for December 9th, 54 degrees which was set back in 1930 and 1939!
The warmth is expected to continue into Thursday with highs back in the low to mid 50s. The record high temperature for December 10th is 57 degrees set back in 1911 and 2015. On average, Rockford reaches two 50 degree days during the month of December. The warmth will be short-lived, however, as all eyes continue to watch how a storm system develops over the Southwest Thursday and early Friday, and where that low tracks Friday night into Saturday. The potential for accumulating snow, some significant (over 4 inches) is possible for *parts* of the area by Saturday afternoon. More on that storm system coming up! Until then, enjoy the nicer weather Thursday.