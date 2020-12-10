Record warmth Wednesday afternoon

Cloud cover was quick to move out early Wednesday morning, presenting the Stateline with an amazing sunrise to kick off the day. As the early goers made their way out this morning, they were greeted to a little patchy fog, and chilly temperatures. Morning lows for most of our spots were in the upper 20s, with wind chills in the low to mid 20s. However, I have some good news regarding the forecast. This morning's chilly start will give way to a two-day stretch of plenty of sunshine and well-above temperatures.

Unlike Monday and Tuesday, the middle of the work week features less cloud cover, and more sunshine. An expansive area of high pressure settles into the Stateline from the west, scouring out those stubborn clouds that have been keeping high temperatures on the chilly side. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will end up 15° to 20° above average both this afternoon and Thursday afternoon, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs more typical of mid-November rather than early-December. My advice, take some time to get outside and enjoy this lovely stretch of sunshine and warmth. Maybe take some time away from your work schedule to step outside, because it doesn't get any better than this for December standards.