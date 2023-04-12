It was another perfect day across the Stateline minus the gusty winds. Winds were up to around 30-35 mph in most locations Wednesday afternoon. The Stateline remains under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm this evening. Low relative humidity levels and strong winds will create conditions that are favorable for a fast spread of wildfires. Avoid burning the rest of the day. Wind gusts will still remain up to 20-25 mph overnight and Thursday.

Temperatures were beautiful warming very quickly into the mid 70s by the late morning hours. Temperatures are expected to top out near the 80-degree mark. Temperatures will stay mild yet again tonight in the lower 50s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures tomorrow will rise once again close to 80 degrees. Some areas will reach 80 or even into the lower 80s again Thursday afternoon.

We hold onto this dry pattern we have been in for a few more days. Friday will be dry but clouds will increase through the day so there will not be as much sun compared to the days prior. We turn mostly cloudy by Friday night ahead of our next precipitation chance Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday and into Monday we could see light snow showers behind the low, but the majority of the snow should stay north/northeast of the Stateline.

Showers last off and on through Saturday and ahead of the cold front that will drop our temperatures dramatically between the first and second half of the weekend. Saturday we will still be in the lower 70s, then only the upper 40s Sunday.

The below normal temperature pattern will stick with us through at least Monday and Tuesday next week. It looks to warm back up slightly to near normal by the middle of the week.